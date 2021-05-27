Henderson Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating boat theft

HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Henderson County Sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a person believed to have been involved in a boat theft.

Investigators say the owner of the boat notified the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office on May 11 that a black Silverado truck with a green bed had taken the Bayliner boat from a home in Sardis.

Investigators say the owner provided surveillance video showing the Chevrolet Silverado leaving the home with the boat.

The boat is a white Bayliner with a blue stripe on the sides, and about 18-feet, 8-inches long. The boat has a walk-through windshield and has a 5.0 Mercruiser inboard engine, and a Finley’s Prop Shop sticker on the propeller of the motor, according to investigators.

Anyone who can identified the truck or the owner of the truck is asked to call the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office at (731) 651-2005.

