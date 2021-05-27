Jackson police seek suspect in Dodge Store assault
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department needs help identifying a man believed to be involved in an assault.
According to a news release, the incident occurred on May 23 at the Dodge Store on Lexington Avenue.
Police describe the suspect as a black male seen wearing a white hat, blue shorts and a blue shirt.
No further details were immediately available.
If you have any information, please call JPD at (731) 425-8400 or Crime Stoppers at (731) 424-8477.
