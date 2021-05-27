JMCSS presents FY 2021-22 budget to county

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County School System met with the Madison County Budget Committee to present their 2021-22 fiscal year budget.

JMCSS Superintendent Dr. Marlon King says they worked strategically in building this budget to stay aligned with their vision of the school system.

The total of next year’s budget is around $105 million, which is not far off from the previous year’s.

King says federal money they’ve received will help them fund athletic and arts programs, as well as provide raises for teachers and staff throughout the district.

“We are not requesting any funds from the county commission. We are sending a budget that is supported just from working hard and looking at ways we were able to save,” King said.

“We’re really, really happy with the directions they are moving. We’ve got some challenges on how to use this ESSER money,” said Doug Stephenson, chairman of the budget committee.

The school system has already received approval for funding from the Education Stabilization Fund, also know as ESSER. But the ESSER 3.0 proposal is due to the state on Aug. 1.

This leaves the school system with the challenge of budgeting for the potential ESSER 3.0, as well as how to best use the funding in to improve the school system.

“In 2.0, we’re moving forward with the renovation of Malesus to support our JASA for our Cyberspace. For 3.0, we’re using it for Jackson High School conversion to central office, as well as proposing a multi-use stadium,” King said.

King says there will be a lot of opportunity within 3.0, but if not, they will look at ways within their regular budget to figure out how they will support those initiatives.

“Our money house must be in order, so I’m really excited about looking at the new budget and being able to support the goals and the strategic plan, as well as our beliefs,” King said.

King and the county will continue discussion to finalize the budget by the end of June.