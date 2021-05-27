Local church gives away 800 boxes of groceries, hygiene products

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local church gives away much-needed supplies to the community.

Englewood Baptist Church gave away 800 boxes of groceries and hygiene products Thursday.

Senior Pastor Adam Dooley says over the past couple months, they’ve raised $20,000 in money and donations to make this happen.

The project was originally started during the pandemic, but they decided to keep it going.

“What we uncovered is that there are a lot of needs in our community, and this really seemed to help people during a difficult time,” Pastor Dooley said. “We’re not doing it as often as we did it then, but we do believe that it still meets a need. We’re anxious to be salt and light in the community, and that’s what we’re about.”

The next giveaway date is not set. Dooley said they plan them as needed.

