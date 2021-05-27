Mugshots : Madison County : 05/26/21 – 05/27/21 May 27, 2021 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/9Alexander, James Alexander, James: Possession of methamphetamine, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 2/9Bradford, Bryan Bradford, Bryan: Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 3/9Dancer, Darrell Dancer, Darrell: Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 4/9Dominguez, Julio Dominguez, Julio: Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 5/9Evans, Melissa Evans, Melissa: Possession of methamphetamine, schedule V drug violations, schedule III drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 6/9Long, Carlos Long, Carlos: Attempted murder Show Caption Hide Caption 7/9Musgraves, Calvinette Musgraves, Calvinette: Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 8/9Newsome, Kameha Newsome, Kameha: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 9/9Reese, Tyler Reese, Tyler: Schedule I drug violations, schedule IV drug violations, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 05/26/21 and 7 a.m. on 05/27/21. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Digital Newsfeed Share this...FacebookTwitter