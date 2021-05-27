Mugshots : Madison County : 05/26/21 – 05/27/21

1/9 Alexander, James Alexander, James: Possession of methamphetamine, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

2/9 Bradford, Bryan Bradford, Bryan: Violation of community corrections

3/9 Dancer, Darrell Dancer, Darrell: Violation of probation

4/9 Dominguez, Julio Dominguez, Julio: Simple domestic assault

5/9 Evans, Melissa Evans, Melissa: Possession of methamphetamine, schedule V drug violations, schedule III drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia



6/9 Long, Carlos Long, Carlos: Attempted murder

7/9 Musgraves, Calvinette Musgraves, Calvinette: Violation of probation

8/9 Newsome, Kameha Newsome, Kameha: Failure to appear

9/9 Reese, Tyler Reese, Tyler: Schedule I drug violations, schedule IV drug violations, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia



















The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 05/26/21 and 7 a.m. on 05/27/21.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.