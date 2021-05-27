Proceeds from Andrew Jackson Marathon given to nonprofit

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Exchange Club Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse hosted a check presentation for the Andrew Jackson Marathon.

The marathon presented a check to the center for $22,000, made up from the proceeds from the race.

The funds will be used by the center to help with child abuse prevention in the Madison County area.

Race Director Danny Crossett says they’re already excited for next year’s 50th run.

He says he expects an even bigger check to give back.

“We’re really, really thankful we got up to that amount of $22,000 with everything that’s been going on. We feel very blessed to do that,” Crossett said.

For more information on the Andrew Jackson Marathon, click here.