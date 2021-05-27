Robin Lynn Turner

Robin Lynn Turner age 58, passed away on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at the Jackson Madison County General Hospital. All services are under the direction of the Bells Funeral Home. He was born on March 26, 1963 to the late Roy Eugene Turner and Hazel Modean Lowery Turner. He was also preceded in death by two brothers: Terry Turner and Monty Turner; one niece: April Turner. Mr. Turner is survived by one brother: Tony Turner (Rita) of Lyles, TN; one sister: Judy DeGrosso of Brooklyn, NY; one Uncle: Joe Lowery of Milan, TN; two nephews: Barry Turner and Jason Turner of Trenton, TN; four nieces: Melissa Garrett of Trenton, TN, Stephanie Mascolo of Memphis, TN, Trina Turner of Jackson, TN and Amy Walker of Jackson, TN. He leaves a legacy of numerous cousins, great- nieces and great-nephews. The Turner family has chosen cremation and further information will be announced as it becomes available by the Bells Funeral Home.



