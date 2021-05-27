Shooting suspect barricaded in west Jackson home
JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson police have confirmed a suspect in a Tuesday morning shooting is believed to be barricaded inside a home off Old Hickory Boulevard.
Jackson Police Chief Julian Wiser says U.S. Marshals and SWAT were attempting to serve a warrant on the suspect in Tuesday’s shooting on Roosevelt Parkway.
Chief Wiser says the suspect barricaded himself inside a home off Raintree Cove.
