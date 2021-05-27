Standoff ends with shooting suspect in custody in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson police have a man in custody in connection with a shooting in the Hub City on Tuesday.

The standoff between law enforcement and a shooting suspect lasted for hours Thursday afternoon at a home in west Jackson.

Police Chief Julian Wiser says the suspect, 28-year-old Quintez Brown, was wanted on an attempted first-degree murder charge in connection with a shooting on Roosevelt Parkway in east Jackson.

Police say investigators attempted to serve a warrant at the home on Raintree Cove, which led to a standoff as Brown barricaded himself inside.

Following hours of negotiations and police deploying a robot, Brown was arrested.

“He was taken into custody without incident. We’ve been over here since about 12:30, and we utilize some equipment that we have to make sure that none of our officers got injured or the suspect got injured,” Wiser said.

Wiser says after taking Brown into custody, investigators searched the home for evidence related to the shooting on Tuesday.

“Currently, the Criminal Investigations Division is conducting a search warrant of the residence. So we’re still in the preliminary stages of that to see what evidence was located or will be located from the residence,” Wiser said.

Wiser says no else was in the home at the time of the standoff.

“He does have multiple felonies, convictions in his records, so this was kind of a dangerous situation for our officers and for the neighborhood. We’re thankful we ended with no one getting hurt,” Wiser said.

Wiser says the investigation into Tuesday’s shooting is ongoing.