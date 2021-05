Stigall Primary School holds drive-thru graduation, Award’s Day

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — A Humboldt primary held a special day for its students.

Stigall Primary School held a drive-thru graduation for pre-K students, and a drive-thru Award’s Day for kindergarten and first grade.

This year’s theme was “Taco ‘Bout a Great Year,” and teachers and parents decorated their cars to celebrate.