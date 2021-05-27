TWRA encourages safe boating ahead of Memorial Day

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is celebrating National Safe Boating Week.

Sgt. Ray Garton, with the TWRA, says there are a couple of things people need to check before leaving the boat dock.

“They should check their safety equipment. Before they ever launch their boat, they should check their safety equipment. Make sure their nav lights are working and functional. All their fuses are not blown. Fire extinguishers, also check those pretty often,” he said.

Since the pandemic, Garton says there has been an increase in boat outings and incidents. About one-third of boating accidents are caused from DWIs.

And with the Memorial Day weekend bringing in more traffic, patrols will be on high alert.

“Anytime you have an increase in traffic, you have an increase in incidents. Total across the state last year: We have 31 fatalities, 61 serious injury accidents, and 85 property incidents,” Garton said.

The number one safety precaution that Garton says every boater has to have is a life jacket.

And there are a couple of things to check for to make sure your life jacket keep you afloat.

“No rips, no tears, none of the flotation is coming out. So make sure they fit. When checking your child for a proper fit on a life jacket, actually put that life jacket on it,” Garton said.

But he says he wants boaters to have a great time on the water while also staying safe.

Garton says TWRA will have extra patrols out to make sure everyone stays safe during the holiday weekend.