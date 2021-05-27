TWRA investigates after over 100 dead fish found in creek

CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is investigating after more than 100 dead fish were found in Chester County.

Amy Snider with the TWRA says they were notified on Tuesday that between 100 and 150 dead catfish were in a creek off Highway 100 in Jacks Creek.

Snider says the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation checked and tested the creek, and they did not find anything abnormal in the water.

“What it looks like to us, is this is probably a dump. So somebody has illegally dumped the dead fish,” Snider said.

Snider says it appears the fish came from a private body of water.

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation says well water should not be affected.