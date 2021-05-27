Westwood Summer Camp announces new app for parents

JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson Recreation and Parks department will be using a new sign-in and sign-out program for this year’s Westwood Summer Camp.

The program will operate through the ProCare app, according to a news release.

“The goal of the app is to reduce the number of people coming in and out of the building,” said Jackson Recreation and Parks Department Community Engagement Director Christi David. “The app will allow parents to sign their children in or out from their vehicle using a unique pin code.”

The app will allow the parent or guardian to add additional people who are authorized to pick up their children from camp, and staff will use the app to send newsletters and event reminders, the release says.

Parents can also use the app to send messages directly to camp staff, according to the release.

The ProCare app is available through the App Store and the Google Play Store.

Summer camp staff will be available at Westwood to troubleshoot issues on June 1 beginning at 8 a.m.