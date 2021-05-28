Ceremony honors fallen veterans at Parkers Crossroads cemetery

PARKERS CROSSROADS, Tenn. — This Memorial Day weekend, many will be honoring and remembering those who lost their lives while serving our country.

1/3

2/3

3/3





“We remember and we thank all of those who suffered on our behalf for the cause of liberty, and most especially those who have paid the ultimate price for our freedom having given all,” said Art Hemby, Veteran’s Honor Guard at Parkers Crossroads.

The Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery at Parkers Crossroads hosted their annual Memorial Day ceremony, ensuring the veterans buried there will never be forgotten.

Friday morning, people gathered for the ceremony to honor those veterans who have served and died fighting for our country.

“They get to think about their loved one who is laid to rest here, but also to remember that their service for their country, for our country, is the reason we have the freedom to be able to be right here, doing what we’re doing today,” said Eddie Long, Director of the Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery.

The ceremony included a presentation of “The Soldier’s Cross,” a memorial to those who died in combat.

It represents a soldier’s final resting place with anything identifying the soldier placed on a rifle.

“This today is very rewarding to remember and honor all the veterans. We do put a lot of practice into this. We do it more times than once a year, but we still practice every drill,” said Jimmy McGill, Veteran’s Honor Guard at Parkers Crossroads.

The ceremony included the reading of the names of veterans buried in the cemetery. There was also a place setting to remember those who could not be there, and a honor bell ceremony, a tribute of dignity, honor, and respect.

“What it means to us, as veterans ourselves, it means everything. I mean it’s just very special to us,” Long said.

For more information on the Veterans Cemetery at Parkers Crossroads, click here.