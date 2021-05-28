Cool & Breezy Tonight, Cold on Saturday, Sunny Sunday & Warmer on Monday

Friday Evening Forecast Update

Friday Evening Forecast for May 27th:

Behind this mornings cold front, cooler and breezy weather has moved on in. Lows the next 3 days will be around 50° and highs will only reach the 60s on Saturday. 70s will be back on Sunday with sunny skies and 80s are expected for your Memorial Day. We will have your full forecast coming up right here.

TONIGHT:

Mostly cloudy skies will move back in overnight and it will remain breezy at times with the winds coming out of the northwest between 10-15 MPH. Overnight lows will drop down to around 50° behind Friday’s cold front. So you can turn off the air conditioning tonight and maybe open up the windows if you like it a little chilly.

MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND:

As of now we are expecting a cooler and mostly dry holiday weekend. Both Saturday and Sunday morning, temperatures are expected to be close to 50° and some areas could even fall into the upper 40s around sunrise.

Highs are expected to only reach the upper 60s or low 70s on Saturday, and some places might only reach the mid 60s depending on the amount of cloud cover we see lingering throughout the day. Expect partly cloudy skies Saturday afternoon and some clearing in the evening. Sunday will be mostly sunny to sunny in the afternoon. Highs will warm up a bit on Sunday and make it into the mid 70s.

The warmest day of the 3 day weekend will be on Memorial Day (Monday) with highs making it back into the low 80s. There will be more more clouds on Monday then over the weekend with the winds moving back in from the south. Winds on Saturday will come out of the north and start to move to the east on Sunday and remain light most of the weekend.

NEXT WEEK:

Storm chances will return again late on Tuesday and really get going again back on Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will make it into the low to mid 80s most of the week with with lows staying into the 60s. The severe weather threat is something we will be keeping a close eye on early in the work week. Winds are expected to come out of the south and the humidity is expected to be pretty high next week as well.

FINAL THOUGHT:

We are still in the middle of our severe weather season. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

For tips on preparing for the storms, click here. To download the WBBJ 7 Weather app, click here.

