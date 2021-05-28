HCMC program helps patients who struggle to breathe

Tristyn Fletcher

PARIS, Tenn. — The Henry County Medical Center is aiming to help its patients breathe better.

The Pulmonary Rehabilitation staff at HCMC. The program began in April. (Photo courtesy: HCMC)

Earlier this year, HCMC launched its Pulmonary Rehabilitation program.

“HCMC has wanted to provide this program to patients for many years, but with the long term effects of COVID-19, it seemed even more imperative to implement this program in the community,” said Pam Hessing, Charge Nurse for the Pulmonary Rehab program. “We have been working with our medical director, Dr. Carruth, to ensure that we have a program that includes exercise and education for improved quality of life for our patients.”

The program has a second phase, which includes exercise and education, according to HCMC.

To learn more about the program, click here.

