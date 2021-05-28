Jessica Davis joined the WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News team in May 2021 as a multimedia journalist.

Jessica attend the University of Tennessee Knoxville, where she received her degree in journalism in Spring 2021. She was born and raised in Memphis, TN.

She always had a love for news and talking to people, so journalism was right up her alley. During her time at the University of Tennessee, she was a part of UT’s newscast UT Today, where she was a reporter and anchor.

In her free time, Jessica likes to hang out with friends, listen to music, and anything outdoorsy.

You can reach Jessica with news tips and story ideas at jmdavis@wbbjtv.com.