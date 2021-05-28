Mugshots : Madison County : 05/27/21 – 05/28/21

1/8 Favian Gonsalez Favian Gonsalez: Aggravated assault

2/8 Anthony Pennington Anthony Pennington: Schedule I drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

3/8 Darnell Comauex Darnell Comauex: Failure to appear

4/8 Gregory Marise Gregory Marise: Possession of methamphetamine, driving on revoked/suspended license

5/8 Jarvis Clark Jarvis Clark: Violation of community corrections



6/8 Jermaine Douglass Jermaine Douglass: Failure to appear, violation of parole, violation of order of protection

7/8 Phillip Riggs Phillip Riggs: Aggravated domestic assault, possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia

8/8 Stevie Perry Stevie Perry: Failure to appear















The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 05/27/21 and 7 a.m. on 05/28/21.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.