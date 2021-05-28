Mugshots : Madison County : 05/27/21 – 05/28/21 May 28, 2021 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/8Favian Gonsalez Favian Gonsalez: Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 2/8Anthony Pennington Anthony Pennington: Schedule I drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 3/8Darnell Comauex Darnell Comauex: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 4/8Gregory Marise Gregory Marise: Possession of methamphetamine, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 5/8Jarvis Clark Jarvis Clark: Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 6/8Jermaine Douglass Jermaine Douglass: Failure to appear, violation of parole, violation of order of protection Show Caption Hide Caption 7/8Phillip Riggs Phillip Riggs: Aggravated domestic assault, possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 8/8Stevie Perry Stevie Perry: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 05/27/21 and 7 a.m. on 05/28/21. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...FacebookTwitter