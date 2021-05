DYERSBURG, Tenn. — Jack’s Family Restaurant will open their first Dyersburg location on Wednesday, June 2.

The first 50 customers on opening day will get Jack’s free for a month, according to a news release.

The restaurant will open at 380 Highway 51 Bypass West.

The restaurant will offer dine in, pick up, and catering options, the release says.

