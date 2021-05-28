School system still aiming for August open date at JCM

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson-Madison County Schools are still hoping to open Jackson Central-Merry High School in time for the new school year.

According to a news release, product shortages accompanied by deadlines have caused concern for the district about the construction on the JCM 6-12 campus. Superintendent Dr. Marlon King says he still hopes the school will be open for classes in August.

The 2021-2022 school year is scheduled to start on August 2.

“The situation we’ve inherited is the situation we have to solve. I am challenging our Operations team to work with Crocker Construction to open the school for students before fall break. It will take creativity and flexibility, but we owe it to our students and employees to consider all options,” King said.

The district says they hope to have safety items , including fire alarm sprinklers, extinguishers and electrical items, completed to get a temporary certificate of occupancy and allow for a staggered start to the year for students, according to the release.

The district says there will be an increase in staffing and construction hours at the campus as Healthy Community, LLC. works to complete the construction and renovation by July 31.

Hal Crocker, CEO of Crocker Construction, plans to give an update on construction during the June 7 Jackson-Madison County School Board work session.

“Our crews are working extended hours and we’ve recently approved some work to start on an evening shift. We’ve moved some manpower, contractors in electrical and drywall, from Madison to JCM to improve our odds in terms of timing,” Crocker said.

To read the full release from the school system, click here.