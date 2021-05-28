Selmer receives loan to address water infrastructure

SELMER, Tenn. — Gov. Bill Lee and the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation have announced a $1,445,000 loan for Selmer to improve the town’s water infrastructure, according to a news release.

The loan comes from the Clean Water State Resolving Fund Loan Program to address infiltration and inflow correction in Selmer’s wastewater collection system, the release says.

The program allows communities, utility districts, and water or wastewater authorities to get loans with a lower interest rate than private financing based on each community’s economic health, the release says.

Selmer’s loan has a five-year term with 0.07 percent interest.