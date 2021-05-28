Shiloh National Military Park marks Memorial Day with weekend events

SHILOH, Tenn. — Shiloh National Military Park is honoring Memorial Day with a weekend of activities.

Saturday and Sunday, there will be cannon firing demonstrations.

On Saturday, the demonstrations start at 10 a.m., and on Sunday, they start at 11 a.m.

Monday, at 11 a.m., the park will hold its annual Memorial Day ceremony with a guest speaker.

In the afternoon, there will be a series of ranger guided programs around the park.

Park officials say Memorial Day is about remembering the sacrifice of those who served.

“Many Americans view Memorial Day as the kickoff to summer, but it is more than just that. It is a federal holiday set aside to pay homage to our veterans,” said Allen Etheridge, Superintendent of Shiloh National Military Park.

Etheridge also encourages you and your family to visit Shiloh National Military Park anytime of the year.