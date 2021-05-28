Showers And Storms This Morning, A Few Showers Through Mid Afternoon

Updated Friday, May 28th, 2021. 7:44 A.M.

Good Friday Everyone!

Showers and storms this morning will give way to a less rainy afternoon. A cold front located just off to our west as of this morning. Ahead of the front it is still quite mild with abundant showers and storms. A mild and southerly flow will continue through the afternoon allowing one more sticky humid day in the upper 70’s. The front will move through in the mid afternoon bringing a few hit or miss storms followed by cooler and drier air by late afternoon and evening.

TODAY:

Showers and storms and storms mainly in the morning with a few hit or miss showers lingering into mid noon. Highs around 77 degrees. Southwest winds 4-9 mph.

A few showers linger as the cold front passes through later today but mid afternoon onward looks drier and by the evening partly sunny and much cooler.

TONIGHT:

Becoming partly cloudy and much cooler. Lows around 46-48 degrees. Northwest winds 5-10 mph.

THE WEEKEND:

We’ll wake up to mostly cloudy skies on Saturday with lows in the upper 40’s. Highs on Saturday afternoon will only be around 67 degrees and Fall like. Saturday night will bring partly cloudy skies and lows of 44-46 degrees. Sunday looks dry, mostly sunny, and pleasant with highs in the lower 70’s.

MEMORIAL DAY:

Memorial day is looking dry but more humid in the lower 80’s under a mix of sun and clouds. Scattered showers and storms will start to enter the picture by Tuesday and Wednesday of next week as we go back to a warm, humid, and more Summer like pattern of unsettled weather at times.

Brian Davis

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @Brian7wbbj

Facebook – Briandaviswbbj

Email – Badavis@wbbjtv.com

Brian Davis IMDB