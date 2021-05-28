THP to conduct patrols, checkpoints for Memorial Day weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol is increasing patrols and conducting seat belt and sobriety checkpoints for Memorial Day weekend.

Troopers across the state will be enforcing speeding, DUI, seat belt and reckless driving law this weekend and throughout the summer, according to a news release.

“Last year, 12 people were killed in vehicle crashes during the Memorial Day weekend in Tennessee,” said Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security Commissioner Jeff Long. “Our primary goal is to honor this Memorial Day weekend by reducing the number of crashes and traffic fatalities across the state.”

In 2020, 144 people were arrested on suspicion of DUI, and 801 people were ticketed for violation of seat belt laws during Memorial Day weekend.

