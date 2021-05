New Van Gogh exhibit brings legendary artist’s paintings to life

(CBS Newspath) — Vincent van Gogh’s masterpieces come to life in a new exhibit called “Immersive Van Gogh” at Pier 36 in New York City.

The exhibit features work like “Iris” and “Starry Night Over the Rhone” floating, spinning, and transforming before the audience.

The exhibit is open to the public starting June 10.

The exhibit is set to hit Nashville this fall.

