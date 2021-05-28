UT Martin offers ACT prep classes for students, teachers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee at Martin is aiming to help students across the state with ACT prep.

UT Martin says it will be offering the ACT Success Tactics Workshops and Mastery Classes over Zoom for free, according to a news release.

Students will be able to learn in a variety ways with the:

ACT Success Tactics Workshop

Virtual office hours

ACT Mastery Classes

“We are excited to partner with UT Martin to focus on ACT readiness and college and career success for all Tennessee high school students,” said Commissioner Penny Schwinn. “These workshops and classes are tremendous free resources that will help better prepare our students for postsecondary success while equipping our teachers with tools for focused classroom instruction on college readiness and career pathways.”

The release says the workshops begin on June 1.

Teachers can also join in the ACT Workshop, with the first session being on Aug. 2, according to the release.

“The Tennessee Department of Education’s work to ensure every student across the state has access to free student success ACT workshops and mastery classes, as well as provide professional development opportunities for school districts, is admirable,” said UT System President Randy Boyd. “The University of Tennessee at Martin is always willing to go the extra mile to serve Tennessee students and teachers, and I applaud them for their dedication, hard work and partnership with the Department on this important initiative.”

If you are interested in the classes, visit UT Martin’s website.

