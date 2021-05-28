UTM welcomes back Governor’s School programs

MARTIN, Tenn. — Two Governor’s Schools will return to the University of Tennessee at Martin this summer following virtual programs last year, according to a news release.

The program will return with virtual options, the release says.

The Tennessee Governor’s School for the Agricultural Science will run from May 29 through June 25, the release says.

The Tennessee Governor’s School for the Humanities will run from June 6 through July 2.

Both programs bring select high school students from across the state to UT Martin for college classes and activities, according to the release.

Students must complete an application process and receive an invitation to attend, the release says.

The Tennessee Governor’s School for the Agricultural Sciences has 31 in-person participants and four virtual, according to the release.

The Tennessee Governor’s School for the Humanities anticipates 51 in-person participants and eight virtual participants.

For more information, contact the Tennessee Governor’s School for the Agricultural Sciences at (731) 881-7211 or the Tennessee Governor’s School for the Humanities at (731) 881-7579.