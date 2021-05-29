A Fall Like Start This Weekend

Saturday Forecast for May 29th:

Behind Friday’s cold front, cooler and breezy weather has moved on in. Lows the next 3 days will be around 50° and highs will only reach the 60s on Today. 70s will be back on Sunday with sunny skies and 80s are expected for your Memorial Day. We will have your full forecast coming up right here.

TODAY:

Mostly cloudy and slowly becoming partly cloudy by late afternoon, cool and Fall like with a high of 64. North winds at 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT:

Overnight lows will drop down to around 46° behind Friday’s cold front. So you can turn off the air conditioning tonight and maybe open up the windows if you like it a little chilly.

TOMORROW:

Sunshine will come back in full force on Sunday with a pleasant high of 74 degrees under less humid conditions. Winds will continue from the northeast around 5 to 10 mph.

MEMORIAL DAY:

The warmest day of the 3 day weekend will be on Memorial Day (Monday) with highs making it back into the low 80s. There will be more more clouds on Monday then over the weekend with the winds moving back in from the south. Winds on Saturday will come out of the north and start to move to the east on Sunday and remain light most of the weekend.

NEXT WEEK:

Storm chances will return again late on Tuesday and really get going again back on Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will make it into the low to mid 80s most of the week with with lows staying into the 60s. The severe weather threat is something we will be keeping a close eye on early in the work week. Winds are expected to come out of the south and the humidity is expected to be pretty high next week as well.

FINAL THOUGHT:

We are still in the middle of our severe weather season. So stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the weekend forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates including how much rain could fall next week!

