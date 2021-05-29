Annual festival comes to a close in McNairy Co.

ADAMSVILLE, Tenn. — The 33rd Annual Buford Pusser Festival celebrates the last day of the event.

The festival honors former McNairy County Sheriff Buford Pusser.

Attendees were out to enjoy carnival rides and food as well as to visit the home and museum of Sheriff Pusser.

The festival will continue into Saturday afternoon with bluegrass music from the ‘Wayne Jerrold Band’.

Festival Vendor Coordinator, Sarah Mote has been helping out with the festival for 32 years.

“I’ve just enjoyed it, and been family friends for years. I live in Alabama and come down here just to do the festival,” Mote said.

Pusser was portrayed in the 1973 film ‘Walking Tall’ and again in a 2004 film with Dewayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson.

