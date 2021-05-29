Classic cars roll into West TN to benefit a good cause

ADAMSVILLE, Tenn — A local organization uses classic cars to raise money for a good cause.

Car lovers came all the way to West Tennessee with freshly polished classic cars, to look at nice vehicles and give their donations to a local organization.

1/2

2/2



Car enthusiasts from across the U.S. rolled into McNairy County for the 46th Annual Shiloh Area Street Rods Car Show.

Saturday, attendees browsed and showed off different types of classic vehicles.

The event is a fundraiser for the Sheltering Tree Ranch, a school that helps children with autism and special needs.

Mike Prather, President of Shiloh Area Street Rods, says they are honored to help out the school.

“For the last 4 or 5 years we have picked the Sheltering Tree. And we are going to stay with them because it is right at home and such a great cause,” Prather said.

Prather says they had a goal set for the event but hopes to raise even more.

“We set a goal for $30,000 this year and we are hoping to exceed that goal. It was a very lofty goal but with all of the donations from all of the good people and businesses; we are hoping to exceed that goal today,” Prather said.

Founders of Sheltering Tree Ranch, Dave and Bobbie Boroughs, say they are grateful for the opportunity to raise money.

And with the funds, they are hoping to expand even further.

“We have 40 kids that come from eight counties and two states to Sheltering Tree Ranch now for their schooling. And what this does is it allows us to reach our goal of 120 kids,” Boroughs said.

Car show attendee, Tony Yager says he enjoys giving back to the community surrounded by something he enjoys.

“We just decided to check out the hot rods. Nice, good cool weather today, and mainly just to donate and benefit the Sheltering Tree,” Yager said.

The Sheltering Tree Ranch has been able to use past proceeds for a new school building.

This year they are hoping that they can give more resources for kids in need.

For more local news, click here.