Fall-Like Conditions Over Memorial Day Weekend

Weather Update – 4:30 p.m. – Saturday, May 29

TODAY:

If you’ve been wishing for some cooler temperatures after those summer-like days, you’ve gotten your wish. We saw temperatures remaining in the lower to mid 60’s for most of the day today. Cloudy conditions made it feel like fall outside as well. The passing cold front dropped us by almost 20 degrees throughout the region.

Over the next few days, we will slowly begin to warm back up. Tonight, we should drop into the upper 40’s to lower 50’s for a low. Clouds will gradually begin to clear. This will give us some partly cloudy skies overnight but clearing into the morning.

TOMORROW:

Warmer conditions with sunshine are in tomorrow’s forecast. Highs in the lower to mid 70’s can be expected. Light winds and mostly sunny skies can lead to great outdoor conditions. We should drop into the lower 50’s for a low with clear skies Monday evening.

Mostly sunny skies on Monday should give for a great Memorial Day. A few clouds could move in over the course of the day. Light winds and sunshine should give for some warmer conditions in the mid to upper 70’s. Winds will shift a little more southerly overnight, warming us into the 60’s for a low.

THE REST OF THE WEEK:

Into Tuesday, similar conditions remain. A few more clouds could move in throughout the day. This could give us some partly-cloudy skies on Tuesday. Highs should continue to rise, reaching the lower 80’s on Tuesday. Dropping into the lower 60’s should give for some average temperatures overnight. A low chance of rain remains overnight on Tuesday, but look unlikely. Any showers should remain very light and scattered. Tuesday also marks the official start date of the 2021 Hurricane Season.

Wednesday, showers should pop up early into the morning. The possibility of a few weaker thunderstorms does exist throughout the day and evening. Highs should reach into the lower to mid 80’s. High dew points should also lead to some more humid conditions outdoors. The chance of storms increases after sunset and overnight Wednesday. Lows should drop into the mid to upper 60’s as a weak cold front passes.

Thursday could see a few passing and light showers as well. The greatest chance for these showers are Thursday morning but should gradually clear over the day. Highs should reach into the mid too upper 70’s for a high. Chance for showers remains low overnight and into Friday as we reach a low in the upper 60’s.

Any passing showers should begin to clear on Friday. A low chance for scattered showers remains as we reach the lower 80’s for a high. Clouds could begin to clear overnight. This could lead partly cloudy skies in store overnight and on Saturday as well.

Partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid-80’s are in store on Saturday. Winds continuing from the south could bring some humid conditions. A low chance for rain remains for the moment, but looks unlikely.

