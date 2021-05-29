Local Sheriff’s Department hosts “Use of Force” class

GIBSON CO., Tenn.– A local Sheriff’s Department is hosting a “Use of Force” class.

The Gibson County Sheriff gave a class to the community talking about the use of deadly force. A firearms instructor went over the policy for the use of deadly force and the laws related to it. Gibson County Sheriff, Paul Thomas says the class is to simply help everyone understand when deadly force is permitted.

“I just want everybody to be safe, be responsible, and be proficient with your weapon if you’re going to carry it and practice with it,” Thomas said.

Sheriff Thomas says they plan to host this event again.