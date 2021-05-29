Oak Ridge Boys’ William Lee Golden writes book

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – William Lee Golden of The Oak Ridge Boys says writing an autobiography is like getting naked in front of the whole world.

He says he kept thinking, “If I was going to get naked in front of everyone, I probably shouldn’t have waited until I was 82 years old.”

Golden’s book, “Behind the Beard,” covers his childhood in Alabama, his time with The Oak Ridge Boys, what his first wife said when he was unfaithful, and answers to all those questions about his beard.

Bandmate Richard Sterban says he’s with Golden nearly every day, and he’s still looking forward to finding out things about Golden. “Behind the Beard” is out now.