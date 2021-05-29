Pet of the Week: Caroline

This week’s Pet of the Week is Caroline!

Caroline is a 5-month-old Staffie mix who was born in the rescue with her brothers and sisters.

Caroline is a shy pup who needs slow introductions, but warms up quickly. She also loves other dogs and cats.

She would love a family with other fur pups or someone that will spend a lot of time throwing a ball for her.

She loves to give snuggles but also enjoys lounging on the couch.

She is learning to walk on a leash and to not have accidents in the house.

If you are interested in Caroline please call STAT at (731) 313-7828 or visit their website at savingtheanimalstogether.org to fill out an application.

Information can also be found on the Saving the Animals Together Facebook page.