Small plane crashes into Tennessee lake, at least 1 killed

SMYRNA, Tenn. (AP) — Officials say a small plane carrying seven people has crashed into a Tennessee lake.

Authorities say at least one person has been killed.

The Federal Aviation Administration says a Cessna C501 jet crashed into Percy Priest Lake near Smyrna after taking off from a nearby airport Saturday.

It was not immediately known if there were any additional deaths or injuries.

The person who was killed was not immediately being identified. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency says it is helping the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office in a search and rescue operation.

The National Transportation Safety Board is also investigating.