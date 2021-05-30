Additional information on Shiloh National Military Park events

Shiloh National Military Park will host its annual Memorial Day Ceremony at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, May 31.

The park will have a guest speaker, along with a series of ranger guided programs around the park in the afternoon.

For more information call the Shiloh visitor center at 731-689-5696.

You can also find them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/ShilohNMP .

Park officials say Memorial Day is about remembering the sacrifice of those who served.