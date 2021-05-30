Chickasaw State Park encourages visitors to explore nature

HENDERSON, Tenn. — Visitors at a local park go on an interesting hunt.

Chickasaw State Park hosted a scavenger hunt to encourage visitors to walk around the park and discover things they may not have noticed when visiting the park before.

1/5

2/5

3/5

4/5

5/5









Those who participated were given a scavenger hunt booklet where they could draw or trace what they find to take home with them as a memento.

The park continuously hosts fun and free activities every weekend to get visitors involved.

“It just really helps the visitors get out and find different things around our park that maybe they haven’t seen before. And it encourages them to walk our trails and just to overall experience what we have to offer at the park,”

If you missed this weekend’s scavenger hunt, you can catch the next one in two weeks.