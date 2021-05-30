Music festival returns to Haywood Co.

Haywood Co., Tenn.– A local music festival is back in action this weekend.

It’s the 11th Annual Exit 56 Blues Fest at the Delta Heritage Center in Brownsville, as many in the community come to experience music from local blues acts from around West Tennessee.

Plenty of vendors hosted their local businesses at the festival.

Giving people lots of items and treats to take home.

Pam Brown, who is a first time vendor for the festival, creates candles from scratch.

She says the festival has brought in many people to shop with her business, and hopes it will put smiles on their faces.

“Just change the way they feel, you know when you smell a candle and you’re not feeling well. I want you to feel better,” Brown said.

Brenda Bows, who is also a vendor, says she has been attending the festivals for four years. And she is happy to be back after the festival went virtual last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Since we all got back together, because last year they didn’t have it so this is really nice,” Bows said.

Others say they attend the festival simply for the music, like attendee Janna Wilson.

“This is my first time but I love Exit 56. So I’m kind of a fanatic. I like to stop in whenever I’m on a road trip,” Wilson said.

The festival was presented as a one day event. And attendees say they are already excited for next year.