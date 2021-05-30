Nice and Warm Start to the Week with Rain Following Behind

Weather Update – 4:15 p.m. – Sunday, May 30

TODAY:

We’ve warmed up today in West Tennessee. Still not reaching average temperatures, but around 12 degrees warmer than yesterday. Clouds seemed to leave this morning giving us a mostly sunny day. These conditions lasted for most of the afternoon but clouds will move in overnight and into the early hours of tomorrow morning. Winds should remain light over the evening from the northeast. We should drop into the upper 40’s to lower 50’s for a low but quickly warm back up tomorrow.

TOMORROW:

A warm and partly sunny memorial day is in tomorrow’s forecast. Clouds will begin to move in over the course of the day. Skies will gradually get cloudier throughout the day. That won’t stop temperatures from reaching in the upper 70’s to lower 80’s. Winds will shift to the south but still remain light. We should drop into the upper 50’s to lower 60’s for a low on Monday as clouds continue to move in.

THE REST OF THE WEEK:

Into Tuesday, similar conditions remain. A mostly cloudy day is in store with winds still coming from the south. Highs should continue to rise, reaching the lower 80’s on Tuesday. Dropping into the lower 60’s should give for some average temperatures overnight. A few scattered showers could be seen Tuesday late afternoon into the evening. These should remain fairly light. Into the early hours of Wednesday morning, a few weaker thunderstorms could pop up. Tuesday also marks the official start date of the 2021 Hurricane Season.

Wednesday, weak storms should pop up early into the morning and last into the afternoon. Highs should reach into the lower to mid 80’s. High dew points should also lead to some more humid conditions outdoors. The chance of storms increases after sunset and overnight Wednesday. Lows should drop into the mid to upper 60’s as a weak cold front passes.

Thursday could see a few passing and light showers as well. The greatest chance for these showers are Thursday morning but should gradually clear over the day. Highs should reach into the upper 70’s to lower 80’s for a high. Chance for showers remains low overnight and into Friday as we reach a low in the upper 60’s.

Any passing showers should begin to clear on Friday. A low chance for scattered showers remains as we reach the upper 70’s for a high. Clouds could begin to clear overnight. This could lead partly cloudy skies in store overnight and on Saturday as well.

Partly cloudy skies and highs in the lower 80’s are in store on Saturday. Winds continuing from the south could bring some humid conditions. A low chance for rain remains for the moment, but looks unlikely.

The chance for more rain is possible on Sunday, but once again looks like a low chance. Highs will continue to reach into the mid to upper 80’s as we reach average temperatures. Skies will remain mostly cloudy with winds possible in the teens. A low in the mid to upper 60’s is expected that evening. Overall, only 1.5″ of rain is expected this coming week, adding on to our already above average amount of rainfall accumulation.

