2 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison Co.; 11,495 total

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed two new cases of COVID-19 in Madison County, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 11,495.

The new patients range in age from 29-years-old to 32-years-old.

Four Madison County residents are currently hospitalized, with one of those patients on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip code:

38305: 6,819 (59.3%)

38301: 3,423 (29.8%)

38356: 193 (1.7%)

38391: 97 (0.8%)

38366: 208 (1.8%)

38343: 79 (0.7%)

38313: 238 (2.1%)

38392: 86 (0.7%)

38355: 32 (0.3%)

38362: 155 (1.3%)

38006: 6 (0.05%)

38302: 20 (0.2%)

38308: 19 (0.2%)

38378: 6 (0.05%)

38303: 7 (0.1%)

Unknown: 107 (0.9%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 3,116 (27.1%)

White: 5,035 (43.8%)

Asian: 55 (0.5%)

Hispanic: 273 (2.4%)

Other/Multiracial: 212 (1.8%)

Unspecified: 2,804 (24.4%)

Gender:

Female: 6,426 (55.9%)

Male: 5,010 (43.6%)

Unknown: 59 (0.5%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 11,186 (97.3%)

Not recovered: 13 (0.1%)

Better: 36 (0.3%)

Unknown: 26 (0.2%)

Deaths: 234 (2.1%)

Age:

0 – 10 years: 589 (5.1%)

11 – 20 years: 1,317 (11.5%)

21 – 30 years: 1,963 (17.1%)

31 – 40 years: 1,678 (14.6%)

41 – 50 years: 1,651 (14.4%)

51 – 60 years: 1,672 (14.5%)

61 – 70 years: 1,327 (11.5%)

71 – 80 years: 737 (6.4%)

80+: 468 (4.1%)

Unknown: 93 (0.8%)

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.