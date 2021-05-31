A Pleasant Evening Before Scattered Storms Ahead Tomorrow

Weather Update – 7:05 p.m. – Monday, May 31

A mix of clouds and sunshine will be with us for the rest of the daylight hours and slowly becoming cloudy overnight. An area of low pressure will make a slow approach for tomorrow increasing our chances for showers and thunderstorms in the mid to late afternoon hours. The system will be slow to leave the area as a ridge of high pressure slowly breaks down just to our east. Warmer and more humid air will arrive with temperatures returning to the lower to middle 80’s at times along with scattered storms becoming more numerous by Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday. Wednesday looks to be quite rainy at times with scattered summer like storms lingering into the end of the week.

THIS EVENING:

Partly cloudy skies early with lows temperatures dropping through the 70’s and light south winds 3-5 mph.

TOMORROW:

Warm, muggy, and more humid tomorrow with highs topping out around 83 degrees. Becoming mostly cloudy in the late morning and afternoon with scattered afternoon showers and storms. Chance of rain 40%. Increasing to 90% overnight with lows in the lower 60’s.

WEDNESDAY:

Wednesday looks to be the rainiest day in a while with numerous showers and a few thunderstorms through to day and starting in the early morning, Highs around 84. Scattered storms will linger into Wednesday night as well.

Thursday could see a few passing and light showers as well. The greatest chance for these showers are Thursday morning but should gradually clear over the day. Highs should reach into the upper 70’s to lower 80’s for a high. Chance for showers remains low overnight and into Friday as we reach a low in the upper 60’s.

Any passing showers should begin to clear on Friday. A low chance for scattered showers remains as we reach the upper 70’s for a high. Clouds could begin to clear overnight. This could lead partly cloudy skies in store overnight and on Saturday as well.

Partly cloudy skies and highs in the lower 80’s are in store on Saturday. Winds continuing from the south could bring some humid conditions. A low chance for rain remains for the moment, but looks unlikely.

The chance for more rain is possible on Sunday, but once again looks like a low chance. Highs will continue to reach into the mid to upper 80’s as we reach average temperatures. Skies will remain mostly cloudy with winds possible in the teens. A low in the mid to upper 60’s is expected that evening. Overall, only 1.5″ of rain is expected this coming week, adding on to our already above average amount of rainfall accumulation.

Scattered showers and storms will become less concentrated on the area Thursday and Friday but again become more numerous Saturday and Sunday as this more summer like pattern arrives through the week. Storms don’t look like they’ll be severe but a few could be strong at times, so stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the weekend forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates!

