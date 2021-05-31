Beech Lake draws in crowds for Memorial Day

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — The Memorial Day forecast was 80 degrees with some sunshine, which made for a perfect day to get out and enjoy some time outside.

Many across West Tennessee gathered at Beech Lake in Lexington to enjoy time with family and friends on the water.

Swimming, boating, fishing, and grilling were only a few of the many activities.

“Just out here catching some sun, let the dog play, meet up with family, friends and cook,” said Shane Thomas, who was at the lake.

Whether with family or alone, it was a great day to celebrate outside.

“I haven’t been out here with anyone right now, but I plan to go home later and eat supper with my family,” said Thomas Mathis, who was at the lake.

But at the end of the day, it’s great to take some time and remember the real reason we celebrate Memorial Day.

“It helps everybody to remember the people that went over and did not get to come home. I guess I was one of the lucky ones,” Roy Spencer, a U.S. Navy veteran.

Workers at the lake mentioned the area had been busy all afternoon thanks to the warmer conditions.