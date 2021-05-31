Charges pending in disappearance of missing Gibson Co. woman

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson police have confirmed criminal charges are pending after a Gibson County woman was reported missing last week.

Police say persons of interest are in custody in connection with the investigation into the disappearance of 19-year-old Patti Hathcock.

Jackson police are assisting the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation in the search for Hathcock, who investigators say was last seen in Jackson on Thursday.

The TBI issued a missing endangered adult alert for Hathcock under the Holly Bobo Act.

Jackson police say investigators have recovered items related to Hathcock’s disappearance, and investigators are interviewing possible witnesses, as well as the persons of interest.

Anyone who has seen Hathcock or may have information about her disappearance are asked to contact the Jackson Police Department at (731) 425-8400, Crime Stoppers at (731) 424-8477, or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.