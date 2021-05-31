Ex-‘Tarzan’ actor among 7 plane crash victims in Tennessee

SMYRNA, Tenn. (AP) — Investigators are continuing the search for the bodies of seven people believed killed in the crash a day earlier of a small jet into a Tennessee lake.

Rutherford County Fire Rescue Capt. John Ingle says recovery efforts are ongoing at Percy Priest Lake near Smyrna, southeast of Nashville. Efforts also are focused on examining an extensive debris field in the lake.

County officials identified the victims as seven residents of Brentwood, Tennessee.

Among them was Joe Lara, an actor who portrayed Tarzan on television.

The Federal Aviation Administration says the Cessna C501 plane was heading from Smyrna Rutherford County Airport to Palm Beach International Airport when it crashed Saturday morning.