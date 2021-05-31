Kentucky men returned for burial 80 years after Pearl Harbor

CENTERTOWN, Ky. (AP) — The remains of two Kentucky men who died 80 years ago during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor were returned to the commonwealth this week for burial.

The Daily News reports the remains of U.S. Navy Seaman 2nd Class Howard Scott Magers, of Barren County, arrived home on Saturday.

Magers was laid to rest with full military honors.

The Courier Journal reports, U.S. Navy Fireman 3rd Class Welborn L. Ashby, of Centertown, was to be buried on Memorial Day with full military honors.

The burials come after an effort by the federal Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency to use DNA to identify remains from Pearl Harbor that were previously unidentified.