Medina Lions Club hosts Memorial Day event

MEDINA, Tenn. — The Medina Lions Club marked Memorial Day with a free and public event.

The club’s event featured Gibson County Sheriff Paul Thomas as a guest speaker.

There was a flag presentation by Boy Scout Pack 48, and the playing of “Taps” by two Lions: Charles Johnson and Alicia Hendrix.

The event was held Monday morning in front of the Medina Civic Center.

Video of the event can be found through 93.7 FM’s Facebook page.

You can stay up-to-date with the Medina Lions Club Facebook page.