TBI issues endangered alert for missing Gibson Co. woman

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a missing endangered adult alert for a Gibson County woman.

Patti Hathcock, 19, was last seen Thursday night in Jackson, according to the TBI.

The TBI says Hathcock has a known medical condition and may need immediate medical attention.

The TBI issued the alert under the Holly Bobo Act.

Anyone with information on Hathcock’s location or anyone who has seen her, call the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.