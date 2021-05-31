West Tennessean veteran participates in ‘Taps’ Across America

JACKSON, Tenn. — A West Tennessee veteran joined the nationwide event, “Taps” Across America, for Memorial Day.

Dr. Robert Alexander, 85, grew up in Jackson, and eventually became a dentist through the University of Tennessee.

His daughter says he went on to serve as a dental officer in the U.S. Coast Guard.

Alexander has been participating in the annual tradition for a few years, which is held to honor fallen soldiers.

The event asks Americans pause to at 3 p.m. to remember those who have given their life for the country.

To learn more about “Taps” Across America, click here.