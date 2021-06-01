2 charged after Sunday car chase ends in crash in Medina

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Two Memphis residents are facing charges following a car chase Sunday that ended in Medina.

According to a crash report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, 29-year-old Tyler Johnson and 30-year-old Russell Owens are facing charges in Bradford and Medina.

The report says Johnson and Owens were involved in a car chase with the Bradford Police Department and Medina Police Department prior to the wreck.

According to the report, Johnson and Owens were driving south on Highway 45 East when they hit a 2012 Ford Escape near the intersection with Highway 152.

A 92-year-old passenger in the Ford Escape was injured in the crash. The three others in the vehicle were not injured.

Police say Johnson was arrested after trying to run away from the wreck. Johnson is also wanted by Memphis police for aggravated burglary and robbery, investigators say.

Johnson is charged with evading arrest, possession of a firearm with intent to go armed in the commission of a dangerous felony, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, reckless endangerment, possession of schedule I drugs, possession of schedule II drugs, tampering with evidence, DUI, violation of implied consent, possession of drug paraphernalia, and various driving charges.

Owens was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.