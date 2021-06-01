City of Jackson summer camps return for 2021

JACKSON, Tenn. — Summer activities are returning to West Tennessee.

The City of Jackson’s summer camps started Tuesday with programs at Westwood Community Center and T.R. White Sportsplex.

Westwood’s program is full, but there are a few remaining spots open at T.R. White.

The camps will continue through July 23.

“We’ve had a great first day here at Westwood getting started. It’s been very smooth, and we have about 67 kids here today, so pretty exciting,” said Community Engagement Director Christi David.

Children ages three to 12-years-old are welcome, and the cost for the camp is $135 per person.

You can sign up by heading to the Westwood Recreation Center.